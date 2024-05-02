US Universities Rocked By Protests Amid Israel-Gaza Conflict; 282 Arrested

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reportedly arrested a total of 282 individuals at Columbia University and the City College of New York from Tuesday night until Wednesday morning.

The demonstrations surged across American university grounds amid escalating worries about Israel's military actions in Gaza. As per a report from ANI citing Al Jazeera, multiple arrests have been made in New York, along with a concerning episode of aggression from counter-protesters in California.

The action comes amidst authorities dispersing students who had been occupying Columbia University's Hamilton Hall since April 30.

Police forces have been deployed on US college campuses amid unrest from protests. At Columbia University and the City University of New York, demonstrators were cleared out overnight.

Meanwhile, at the University of California, Los Angeles, numerous police cars patrolled the campus following violent clashes triggered by counter-protesters attacking a group of pro-Palestinian students.