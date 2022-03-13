हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia sanctions

US warns China of consequences if it tries to help Russia on sanctions

The adviser to the President of the United States stressed that "this will entail consequences for the PRC."

US warns China of consequences if it tries to help Russia on sanctions
Reuters Photo

The United States authorities have notified Beijing of the ‘consequences’ if the PRC tries to help Russia compensate for losses from Western sanctions, said Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser to the President of the United States.

"We are closely monitoring the extent to which China actually provides material and economic support to Russia," Sullivan was quoted as saying by Ria Novosti, RT reported.

According to him, "The US authorities informed Beijing that they would not tolerate or allow any country to try to compensate Russia for its economic losses."

The adviser to the President of the United States stressed that "this will entail consequences for the PRC."

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Western countries are putting pressure on China in order to limit Russia's access to its yuan reserves.

Western sanctions on Russia will affect the recovery of the global economy and harm all parties, said Premier of the State Council of China Li Keqiang.

"The global economy is already under the heavy influence of the pandemic, the corresponding sanctions will hit the recovery of the global economy and will not benefit either side," Ria Novosti quoted him as saying.

Keqiang also noted that China has always adhered to an independent and peaceful foreign policy.

"China has always pursued an independent peaceful foreign policy and developed bilateral relations not directed against any third party," Keqiang concluded.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia sanctionsUSChinaRussiaGlobal Economy
Next
Story

Could have responded but…: PM Imran Khan on India’s 'accidental' missile firing into Pakistan

Must Watch

PT2M

Breaking News: Ashok Gehlot made a big statement about Congress