Want to leave country, says family members of converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur in Pakistan

Jammu: Nine family members of converted Sikh girl Jagjit Kaur from Nankana Sahib in Pakistan have written to authorities asking them to make a passport for them as they want to leave Pakistan. A letter written to DCO Nankana Sahib read, "Please be kind to us to hand over Jagjit Kaur to us" or "have our passports made so, that we can live a dignified and safe life in another country".

A court had earlier ruled that Jagjit should go with her "husband" Muhammad Hassan who said that Jagjit alias Ayesha Bibi married to him on her own accord, something that is disputed by her family.

The letter reads, "Living in a country like Pakistan has become not only difficult but impossible for us. It is a sign of fear that we cannot send our children to school." It added, "Where we cannot save our honours, how can we save ourselves?... If the tradition of conversion continues like this then I am sorry to say that the day is not far away when there is no minority in Pakistan."

Manmohan, the brother of the Sikh girl explained many officials of the Punjab government had promised to support but nothing came out.

The letter has been sent to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa, DG ISPR Babar Iftekhar and Punjab province Governor and CM.

Jagjit Kaur is the daughter of the Granthi of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, one of the holiest Sikh places of worship since it is the birthplace of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak.