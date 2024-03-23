'War With People’s Everyday Lives': Zelenskyy After Russia Launches Largest Airstrike On Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Kyiv: In a significant escalation of hostilities, Russia has unleashed a devastating airstrike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, marking one of the most extensive attacks in the ongoing conflict between the two nations. The assault, characterized by a barrage of drone and missile strikes, targeted vital energy facilities across Ukraine, leaving a trail of destruction and plunging millions into darkness.

The attacks, which unfolded on Friday, have resulted in catastrophic consequences, with reports indicating the loss of at least five lives and widespread power outages affecting over a million individuals. Ukrainian authorities have scrambled to address the emergency, seeking assistance from neighbouring countries such as Poland, Romania, and Slovakia to mitigate the impact of the disrupted energy supply.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wasted no time in condemning the brazen attack, denouncing it as a direct assault on the lives and livelihoods of ordinary citizens. Describing the strikes as tantamount to "war with people’s everyday lives," President Zelenskyy reiterated his plea for Western allies to provide critical air defense systems to bolster Ukraine's defenses against further aggression.

"The Russian airstrikes this morning were heinous, with the deliberate goal of causing structural damage to society’s life rather than military damage to our ability to defend ourselves. This is terror, by definition, without any disguises," President Zelenskyy stated emphatically.

Russian air strikes this morning were heinous, with the deliberate goal of causing structural damage to society’s life rather than military damage to our ability to defend ourselves. This is terror, by definition, without any disguises.



The strikes harmed over thirty people… pic.twitter.com/8IUikfXlxm — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 22, 2024

The impact of the strikes has been felt acutely across Ukraine, with significant damage inflicted on key energy infrastructure. Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration, Oleksiy Kuleba, revealed that over a million consumers were left without electricity, with major outages reported in regions such as Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava.

Energy Minister German Galushchenko described the onslaught as the largest attack on Ukraine's energy industry in recent memory, underscoring the severity of the situation. The strikes targeted critical infrastructure, including power transmission lines and the Zaporizhzhia power plant, Europe's largest nuclear energy site.

The attack on the Zaporizhzhia power plant, seized by Russian troops in the early days of the conflict but powered by Ukrainian lines, raised concerns about the safety and stability of the facility. Although shelling damaged one of the power transmission lines feeding the plant, authorities have assured that there is no immediate risk of a breach or nuclear incident.

Despite the widespread destruction, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal sought to reassure the public that the situation in the energy sector was under control, and widespread blackouts were not necessary. Efforts to restore power and repair damaged infrastructure are already underway, with specialized teams mobilized to mitigate the impact of the attacks.

As the dust settles on the aftermath of this devastating airstrike, the international community has condemned Russia's aggression and expressed solidarity with Ukraine. Adrienne Watson, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council, called for urgent action to provide additional air defence interceptors to Ukraine, stressing the need to defend against further attacks.

The attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure underscores the gravity of the situation and the urgent need for concerted efforts to address the ongoing conflict. As tensions continue to simmer, the plight of the Ukrainian people remains at the forefront of global attention, with calls for justice and accountability echoing across diplomatic corridors.