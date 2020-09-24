Warehouse raided for recycling and reselling used condoms in Vietnam

New Delhi: Vietnamese police recently raided a warehouse that was found to be recycling and reselling used condoms, according to a state media report.

Vietnam's state broadcaster VTV carried footage showing dozens of large bags containing used condoms scattered across the warehouse in southern Binh Duong province just after the raid conducted on Tuesday (September 22).

Binh Duong police said that a total of 360 kilograms (793.6 lbs), an equivalent to 345,000 used condoms, were found in the warehouse, VTV reported.

One woman who was detained in the operation told police that the used condoms were boiled in water before they were resold on the market, adding that she was paid $0.17 per kilogram (2.2 lbs) of recycled condom that she washed, dried, and reshaped.

It is unclear how many recycled condoms have already been sold, VTV added.