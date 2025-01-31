Washington Plane Crash: Black Box Recovered; ATC 'Understaffed' | 10 Key Updates

Washington Plane Crash: The United States witnessed the worst aviation disaster in recent history on Wednesday night. A commercial passenger jet of American Eagle crashed into the Washington DC’s Potomac river after suffering a mid-air collision with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter. As 28 bodies were recovered from the crash site, US President Donald Trump announced at a White House press conference that there were no survivors.

The passenger plane had 64 people (60 travellers, 4 crew members) on board, while the Black Hawk carried three. Everyone perished in the crash, marking the first major aviation disaster in the United States since 2009.

Washington Plane-Chopper Crash: 10 Things To Know