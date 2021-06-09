Washington state allows free marijuana joints for adults who get COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: In order to increase its COVID-19 vaccination drive, Washington State has initiated a ‘Joints for Jabs’ promotion for adults.

Any adult 21 or older can now claim a free marijuana joint after getting the jab, the New York Times reported.

The state’s liquor and cannabis board announced on Monday that this promotion was effective immediately and will run till July 12.

The board said it will permit marijuana retailers to provide customers aged 21 or above with a prerolled joint at their stores after they receive their first or second dose at an active vaccine clinic. However, the offer applies only to marijuana joints, and not other products like edibles.

As per New York Times database, 58 percent of people have been administered at least one dose, while 49 percent have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, residents with proof of vaccination can also get a free beer, wine or cocktail, Washington’s liquor and cannabis board recently announced.

Besides Washington, Arizona dispensary also said it will provide free marijuana joints or gummy edibles to adults aged 21 and older who get COVID-19 vaccine.