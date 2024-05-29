Advertisement
US Weather Update: Storms, Tornadoes Leave Texas Reeling With Power Outage, Damaged Cars, Homes

The tornadoes and storm brought strong winds, and baseball-sized hailstorms in Texas disrupting the public. 

Last Updated: May 29, 2024, 09:07 AM IST
Texas Tornadoes Update: Some parts of the United States are experiencing extreme weather conditions with people being forced to leave without electricity due to power outages caused due to damaged lines. Several cars and homes have been damaged in Dallas and Texas by tornadoes and storms. According to US weather reports, storms battered the Texa and plains after passing through the Dallas area. 

The tornadoes and storm brought strong winds, and baseball-sized hailstorms disrupting the public. As per reports, strong storms with damaging winds, hail, and rain caused heavy damage in Texas. The United States is recovering from severe weather conditions as a total of 23 people have died during Memorial Day weekend due to tornadoes and storms. Seven people were killed in Cooke County, Texas, from a tornado that tore through a mobile home park Saturday, and an additional seven deaths were reported across Arkansas.

One man died in Texas while about 1 million businesses and homes were without power. Before the storms, heat waves had added to the misery of the people.  Social media posts - on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) showed winds pushing one American Airlines plane away from a gate at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. 

Roughly 150,000 homes and businesses lacked electricity midday Tuesday in Louisiana, Kentucky, Arkansas, West Virginia and Missouri. This month has been marked by devastating tornadoes and severe weather across the nation's midsection.

Last week, tornadoes in Iowa resulted in at least five deaths and dozens of injuries. Additionally, storms in Houston this month claimed the lives of eight people. April saw the second-highest number of tornadoes on record in the United States. These severe weather events are occurring against the backdrop of climate change, which is generally intensifying storms worldwide.

