Who is Andrew Tate? TAINTED Social Media influencer arrested in Romania

American-British social media influencer and multi-millionaire Andrew Tate and his brother Tristian Tate were arrested last night in Romania over serious allegations of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group. It is believed that his house in Romania was raided. According to a Romanian news outlet, the raid was linked with the kidnapping of two girls.

To make the arrest, Romanian authorities needed proof that the former kickboxer was in the country, so they reportedly used his social media posts. His last post from yesterday featured a pizza from the Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. Tate is now banned from various platforms like Instagram and YouTube following the cases of hate speech.

Who is Andrew Tate?

Andrew Tate has a website called CobraTate where he calls himself a King Cobra. The 36-year-old is a former kickboxer and has won many titles including ISKA Kickboxing world championship crown. He is also a commentator for Real Xtreme Fighting, a Mixed Martial Arts promotion company in Romania.

Earlier in 2016, Tate was also in a UK reality show called Big Brother however was removed soon after a video of him hitting a woman went viral, which he denied.

He gained popularity over the years with his self-help advice, called Tae speech- in which he advice in the areas of career, finances, personal life and mental health mainly targeted at male audience.

