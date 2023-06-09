Who Is Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud And What Is His Total Net Worth?

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, is one of the most powerful political people in the Arab world. The 37-year-old Saudi Crown Prince is also popularly known as MBS.

Why Is Mohammed Bin Salman Trending?

The Saudi Crown Prince became a top trend after reports about Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his appreciation for Saudi Arabia's "excellent support" during the evacuation of Indian nationals from Sudan in April emerged on social media. During his conversation with the Saudi crown prince, PM Modi also sent his best wishes for the upcoming Haj pilgrimage. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the two leaders spoke on the phone on a range of bilateral cooperation topics and shared their perspectives on several global and multilateral issues of relevance.

The Saudi Crown Prince extended his complete support for India's activities during its current G20 Presidency and expressed excitement for his visit to India. Both leaders concurred on the need for ongoing dialogue.

Member Of The Powerful Saudi Royal Family

Born on August 31, 1985), MBS was named as the Crown Prince in 2017 and Prime Minister in the year 2022. Between 2015–22, Mohammed Bin Salman served as Minister of Defence. Mohammed Bin Salman is the son of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his third wife Fahdah bint Falāḥ ibn Sulṭān. In the absence of his father, the 86-year-old King Salman, Mohammed Bin Salman has represented his country and as a de facto leader of the Arab world rarely since 2019. Mohammed bin Salman is the eldest among his mother's children and is the eight child and seventh son of his father's. He attended King Saud University where he received a bachelor's degree in law.

MBS’ Role As Saudi Prime Minister

Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s new role as PM included representing the kingdom in foreign visits and chairing summits hosted by the kingdom.

De Facto Ruler Of Saudi Arabia

While his father, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud remains the King of Saudi Arabia, the Crown Prince has consolidated much clout beyond any doubt and taken full control of the country. His father, King Salman, became the King of Saudi Arabia and the Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia in January 2015 upon the death of King Abdullah. At that time, MBS became the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. MBS became the First Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia in June 2017.

He served as Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and Second Deputy Prime Minister from April 2015 to June 2017 and became Minister of Defence in January 2015. Mohammed bin Salman has also served as President of the Council for Economic and Development Affairs. The Saudi Crown Prince remains the fulcrum around which Middle Eastern geopolitics continue to move forward.

What Is His Total Net Worth?

The combined net worth of the House Of Saud, the Saudi Clan, is estimated to be around USD 1.4 trillion and is whopping sixteen times richer than the British Royal Family, worth USD 88 billion. The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia has a reported net worth of $5 billion. In 2015, Mohammed bin Salman spent USD 299 million to acquire a large mansion in France called Chateau Louis XIV. In 2017 he purchased a superyacht called "Serene" for USD 500 million. While the King of Saudi Arabia and the Crown Prince are extraordinarily wealthy, their net worth has not been disclosed. However, many speculate that the de facto ruler MBS may be worth an estimated USD 25 billion. When asked about his luxurious life, MBS told CBS, "As far as my private expenses, I'm a rich person and not a poor person. I'm a member of the ruling family that existed for hundreds of years before the founding of Saudi Arabia."