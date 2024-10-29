Who Is Naim Kassem, New Hezbollah Chief In Place Of Hassan Nasrallah?

New Hezbollah Chief: Lebanese militant group Hezbollah on Tuesday said that it has chosen Sheikh Naim Kassem as its new leader after the killing of Hassan Nasrallah. This comes almost a month after Nasrallah was killed late last month. Hezbollah has now vowed to continue with Hassan Nasrallah's policies 'until victory is achieved' against Israel and rights of Palestine is restored.

Who Is Sheikh Naim Kassem?

In a statement, Hezbollah announced that its decision-making Shura Council has elected Kassem, who served as Nasrallah’s deputy for over 30 years, as the new secretary-general. The new secretary-general Kassem has been a trusted aide of Nasrallah and has worked closely on implementing his policies.

According to Hezbollah, the 71-year-old Qassem was appointed as the group's deputy chief in 1991 by the armed group's then-secretary general Abbas al-Musawi and continued the role even after Nasrallah took over the reign after killing of Musawi.

Qassem has been servind as Hezbollah's leading spokesmen, giving interviews to foreign media, and dealing with cross-border hostilities with Israel.

Hassan Nasrallah's Death

Hassan Nasrallah was killed on September 27. Another senior Hezbollah leader Hashem Safieddine, who was considered the most likely successor of Nasrallah, was also killed in Israeli strikes earlier this month.

Since Nasrallah's killing, Qassem has given three televised addresses, including one on Oct. 8 in which he said the armed group supported efforts to reach a ceasefire for Lebanon.