WHO urges for 'extreme vigilance' in end of lockdown as concerns over second wave of coronavirus COVID-19 rise

Amid rising concerns over second wave of coronavirus COVID-19, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Monday (May 11) said that countries must exercise "extreme vigilance" while beginning to exit from lockdowns imposed to check the spread of the deadly virus.

The WHO issued the warning after Germany reported a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases after deciding to ease lockdown. South Korea, which had managed to flatten the coronavirus curve, is now witnessing a new outbreak of the highly contagious disease in nightclubs.

"Now we are seeing some hope as many countries exit these so-called lockdowns," Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO's emergencies programme, told an online news briefing. But he added that "extreme vigilance is required".

"If the disease persists at a low level without the capacity to investigate clusters, there's always the risk that the virus takes off again," he added.

Ryan expressed hope that both Germany and South Korea would be able to curb the spread of coronavirus in new clusters and applauded these countries for their strict and well-planned surveillance, which according to Ryan was key to avoid large second waves.

"It's really important that we hold up examples of countries who are willing to open their eyes and willing to keep their eyes open," he said. In contrast, Ryan noted that some countries were "trying to drive through this blindly".

For his part, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that lifting restrictions was "complex and difficult" and that the "slow, steady lifting of lockdowns" was key to safeguard the lives of people.

"Until there is a vaccine, the comprehensive package of measures is our most effective set of tools to tackle the virus," Tedros said.

The WHO officials also pointed out during the briefing that some early studies showed lower-than-expected antibody levels against coronavirus within the general population, which means that majority of the people are susceptible to get infected with the disease.

"There seems to be a consistent pattern so far that a low proportion of people so far have these antibodies," said Maria van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist.