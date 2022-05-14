हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bilawal Bhutto

Will treat attack on Chinese nationals like attack on family: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto

Zardari compared the slain Chinese teachers to his sisters Aseefa and Bakhtawar, reports IANS.

Will treat attack on Chinese nationals like attack on family: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto
File Photo

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the attack on Chinese teachers in Karachi University will be treated as an attack on family, Samaa TV reported. He was addressing a condolence reference held for the Chinese teachers killed in the suicide attack at the Confucius Institute in Karachi University last month. Four persons, including three Chinese nationals, among them the director of the institute, were killed when a female suicide bomber detonated a bomb targeting a van carrying the Chinese teachers.

Zardari compared the slain Chinese teachers to his sisters Aseefa and Bakhtawar. "I would like to tell the Pakistani people that Ms Chan, who was teaching Chinese language to Pakistanis, was born in 1994. My sister, Aseefa, was born in 1993. Ms Ding, who was also here to teach, was born in 1990. My sister, Bakhtawar, was born in 1990. Just think about this, these people had left their homes to come here to earn, to teach our people, creating job opportunities for our people," Zardari said, adding that this attack is not on these individuals only, it`s an attack on Pak-China friendship.

"Now it`s the responsibility of every Pakistani that we pursue this cause as if our own brothers and sisters were attacked," he added, Samaa TV reported.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bilawal BhuttoPakistanChinaPakistan Foreign MinisterKarachi
Next
Story

‘Nuking Pakistan better than giving power to thieves': Imran Khan

Must Watch

PT1H3M59S

Gyanvapi is a mosque or a temple?