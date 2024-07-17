Woman Dislocate Shoulder To Fall Asleep Comfortably, Viral Video Shocks Netizens

A strange video of an Instagram influencer went viral on the internet capturing the massive attention of netizens for its content. The woman named Wilson suffers from Ehler-Danlos syndrome (EDS), and dislocates her shoulder for a better and comfortable sleep.

As per Mayo Clinic, Ehler-Danlos syndrome is a group of inherited disorders that affect your connective tissues primarily your skin, joints, and blood vessel walls. Connective tissue is a complex mixture of proteins and other substances that provide strength and elasticity to the underlying structures in your body.”

The video posted by Wilson six days ago with the caption, “I’m Working on it?! Chronic illness people can relate to having to choose the lesser of two evils: bum shoulder or not sleeping at all?”

Watch The Video Here:

In the viral video, Wilson explains the whole process of how she sleeps. She tells her followers about the disease she is suffering from and why she follows the dislocating process. She also says in the video that, “My physical trainer was shocked to know about the way I sleep and told me to stop it right away and my physical therapist left the room while I was talking about the thing.”

“I dislocated my bones as my muscles hurt a lot. I dislocate it from the joint and then I sleep on the joint and then put it back when I wake up. I realize that it sounds crazy but I have been doing it since I was ten.” says Wilson.

In the span of a few days, the video had received over a million likes and numerous comments. The viewers were shocked to know about the strange sleeping method.

Here are numerous reactions from the viewers:

“I was trying to imagine every possible way someone could sleep so incorrectly that it would make a physical therapist leave the room and I wasn’t even close.”

“I do this too!! I’m also hypermobile and my PT freaked out and was like ‘please don’t’ when I told him.”

“The second she went to lay down and said “I dislocated my shoulder” cut tf off. I swiped up so fast. Nope. Also the people in the comments saying they do some form of this to sleep at night is just I can’t handle the thought of it.”