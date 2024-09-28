The Hamas-Israel war has briefly shifted to the Israel-Lebanon conflict, with the Israeli Defense Forces carrying out several precision airstrikes on Hezbollah targets. Israel stated that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah will no longer terrorize the world, claiming he was killed in yesterday's Beirut attack. If true, Israel's claim marks a significant blow to the Lebanese militant group. There has been no immediate confirmation from Hezbollah. "Hassan Nasrallah will no longer be able to terrorize the world," said the IDF on X.

If the Israeli Defense Forces' claim is accurate, Hassan Nasrallah is by far the most powerful target eliminated by the IDF. The Israeli military stated that Ali Karki, the Commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front, and additional Hezbollah commanders, were also killed in the attack.

"Muhammad Ali Ismail, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Missile Unit in southern Lebanon, and his deputy, Hussein Ahmad Ismail, were eliminated in a precise IAF strike. Ali Ismail was responsible for directing numerous terrorist attacks against the State of Israel, including the firing of rockets toward Israeli territory and the launch of a surface-to-surface missile toward central Israel on Wednesday. This follows the elimination of the terrorist Ibrahim Muhammad Qabisi, Head of Hezbollah's Missiles and Rockets Force, as well as other senior commanders of this unit," said the IDF.

The Israeli military stated that it carried out a precise airstrike on Friday while Hezbollah leadership was meeting at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut. Israel's Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said today that eliminating Nasrallah was 'not the end' of the IDF's operations.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that six people were killed and 91 injured in the strikes on Friday, which levelled six apartment buildings. At least 720 people have been killed in Lebanon over the past week due to Israeli airstrikes, according to the Health Ministry, as reported by AP.