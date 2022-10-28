Won't use NUCLEAR WEAPONS in Ukraine, 'makes no sense': Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied having any intentions of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine but described the conflict there as part of alleged efforts by the West to secure its global domination, which he insisted are doomed to fail. Speaking at a conference of international foreign policy experts, Putin said it's pointless for Russia to strike Ukraine with nuclear weapons. “We see no need for that,” Putin said. “There is no point in that, neither political nor military.”

Putin said an earlier warning of his readiness to use “all means available to protect Russia” didn't amount to nuclear saber-rattling but was merely a response to Western statements about their possible use of nuclear weapons. He particularly mentioned Liz Truss saying in August that she would be ready to use nuclear weapons if she became Britain's prime minister, a remark which he said worried the Kremlin.

“What were we supposed to think,” Putin said. “We saw that as a coordinated position, an attempt to blackmail us.” In a long speech full of diatribes against the United States and its allies, Putin accused them of trying to dictate their terms to other nations in a ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ domination game.

Putin, who sent his troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, has cast Western support for Ukraine as part of broad efforts by Washington and its allies to enforce its will upon others through a rules-based world order.

He argued that the world has reached a turning point, when ‘the West is no longer able to dictate its will to humankind but still tries to do it, and the majority of nations no longer want to tolerate it.’

The Russian leader claimed that the Western policies will foment more chaos, adding that ‘he who sows the wind will reap the whirlwind.’ Putin claimed that ‘humankind now faces a choice: accumulate a load of problems that will inevitably crush us all or try to find solutions that may not be ideal but could work and could make the world more stable and secure.’

He denied underestimating Ukraine's ability to fight back and insisted that his "special military operation" has proceeded as planned. Putin also acknowledged the challenges posed by Western sanctions but argued that Russia has proven resilient to foreign pressure and has become more united.

John Kirby, a US National Security Council spokesman, responded to Putin's speech as it was underway. "We don't believe that Mr. Putin's strategic goals have changed here. He doesn't want Ukraine to exist as a sovereign, independent nation-state," Kirby said.