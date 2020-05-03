World Press Freedom Day on May 3: All you need to know

Today (May 3) is 'World Press Freedom Day or World Press Day. The World Freedom Day is one of the calendar events outlined, organised and promoted by the United Nations. The day's significance is to raise awareness of the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments that it their duty to uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

As per UNESCO, celebrations for World Press Freedom Day will take place at national and local level around the world. The events could include online debates and workshops.

It is learnt that UNESCO will launch a global campaign on media and social media channels, with a focus on "Journalism without Fear or Favour".

World Press Freedom Day was proclaimed in December 1993 by the UN General Assembly following the recommendation of UNESCO's General Conference.

The theme for 2020 World Press Freedom Day is “Media for Democracy: Journalism and Elections in Times of Disinformation.” The concept note for the celebration states: Today, the contribution of free, pluralistic, independent and safe journalism to democracy is under unprecedented stress.

The sub-themes for this year are:

- Safety of Women and Men Journalists and Media Workers

- Independent and Professional Journalism free from Political and Commercial Influence

- Gender Equality in All Aspect of the Media

World Press Freedom Day is also a day of reflection among media professionals about issues of press freedom and is an opportunity to:

- celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom;

- assess the state of press freedom throughout the world;

- defend the media from attacks on their independence;

- and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.