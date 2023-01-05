'Your priorities are my priorities': Rishi Sunak vows to tackle Britain's most serious problems in 2023

New Delhi: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday (January 4, 2023) vowed to tackle Britain's most serious problems and made five promises. In a speech, the Indian-origin leader promised to halve UK's inflation and reduce illegal migration. He said that his government would build "a better future for our children and grandchildren" and made the possibly risky demand that the public judge him on "the results we achieve".

"Your priorities are my priorities. Together, we will build a better future," he said.

Sunak, who became UK Prime Minister in October last year, made the following "five promises":

1. We will halve inflation this year to ease the cost of living and give people financial security.

2. We will grow the economy, creating better-paid jobs and opportunity right across the country.

3. We will make sure our national debt is falling so that we can secure the future of public services.

4. By March, NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly.

5. We will pass new laws to stop small boats, making sure that if you come to this country illegally, you are detained and swiftly removed.

As your Prime Minister you need to know what my focus will be, so you can hold me to account directly on whether it is delivered.



"These are five pledges to deliver peace of mind, so that you know things are getting better, that they are actually changing. That you have a government working in your interests, focused on your priorities, putting your needs first. And I fully expect you to hold my government and I to account on delivering those goals," he said.

He said that the New Year should be a time of optimism and excitement.

"Yet I know many of you look ahead to 2023 with apprehension. I want you to know that as your Prime Minister, I will work night and day to change that, and quickly," Sunak added.