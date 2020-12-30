ZeeReadersPoll2020: Was US Presidential election most awaited polls this year?

The United States presidential election 2020 witnessed over 160 million votes being cast that resulted in Democratic Party's Joe Biden triumphing over incumbent Republican US President Donald Trump.

The result of the November 3 US Presidential election became official on December 14 after the Electoral College gave a clear majority to Joe Biden. The 55 electoral votes in California put Biden over the top, helping him cross the 270-vote mark that were needed to win the US presidential election.

Reports say that a turnout rate of about 67 per cent was recorded which was higher than the US has witnessed in more than a century.

The elections were the most awaited because the countries across the globe want to maintain close relations with the oldest democracy in the world.

The incumbent President Donald Trump who was seeking his second term had gained massive popularity across different parts of the world including India, which was also because of his anti-Islamist image.

At the start of the year, Trump had also visited India when the 'Namastey Trump' event in Ahmedabad's Motera stadium was organised, where lakhs of people had gathered to welcome the US President.

On the other hand, Joe Biden's election to the top post in the US was also closely watched by everyone as it was important for several countries.

The Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi while congratulating Biden had also reiterated New Delhi's commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed their 'shared priorities and concerns'.

From China to Russia to the United Kingdom, several recognized nuclear-weapon countries keenly followed the US election, which could be called as the most awaited polls that took place this year.

If you also think that the US Presidential Election was the most awaited polls held this year, go to #ZeeReadersPoll2020 and cast your vote.



You can also vote for #zeereaderspoll2020 on Facebook.

