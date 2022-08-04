NewsWorld
RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Zelenskiy seeking 'direct talks' with China's Xi Jiping to help end Ukraine war: Report

"It`s a very powerful state. It`s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council," the report quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 06:24 AM IST|Source: Reuters

Trending Photos

Zelenskiy seeking 'direct talks' with China's Xi Jiping to help end Ukraine war: Report

Kyiv: Ukraine is seeking an opportunity to speak "directly" with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end its war with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday.

In an interview with SCMP, the Ukrainian leader urged China to use its outsize political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.

"It`s a very powerful state. It`s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is [also a] permanent member of the UN Security Council," the report quoted Zelenskiy as saying.

Live Tv

Russia-Ukraine warRussia-Ukraine conflictRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyMaripolSievierodonetskRussian militaryDonetskChinaXi Jiping

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?