हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia-Ukraine war

Zelensky hails US for new round of $800M in military aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian President said those leaders “have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions.”

Zelensky hails US for new round of $800M in military aid to Ukraine
(Credits: Reuters)

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he's “sincerely thankful” to the US for the new round of $800 million in military assistance.

In his daily late-night address to the nation, Zelensky also said he was thankful for Wednesday's (April 13, 2022) visit by the presidents of Poland, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia.

He said those leaders “have helped us from the first day, those who did not hesitate to give us weapons, those who did not doubt whether to impose sanctions.”

In his telephone conversation with U.S. President Joe Biden, Zelensky said they discussed the new weapons shipment, even tougher sanctions against Russia and efforts to bring to justice those Russian soldiers who committed war crimes in Ukraine.

Zelensky also said work was continuing to clear tens of thousands of unexploded shells, mines and trip wires that were left behind in northern Ukraine by the retreating Russians.

He urged those returning to their homes in those towns to be wary of any unfamiliar object and report it to the police. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Russia-Ukraine warUkraine crisisUkraine conflictRussia-Ukraine AttackRussia-Ukraine conflictVolodymyr ZelenskyyJoe Biden
Next
Story

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif may not finalise new cabinet in a hurry due to THIS reason

Must Watch

PT10M5S

DNA: Akbaruddin Owaisi acquitted due to lack of evidence