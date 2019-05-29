17% MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh have criminal cases against them: ADR report

Arunachal Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all 60 newly elected MLAs from the Arunachal Pradesh 2019 Assembly Elections and found that 17% MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

Out of the 60 MLAs analysed, 10 (17%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. In 2014, out of 58 MLAs analysed, 5 (9%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

A total of 8 (13%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases including cases related to attempt to murder, extortion, Forgery for purpose of cheating, criminal intimidation etc. In 2014, out of 58 MLAs analysed, 5 (9%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

One NPP MLA namely Tarin Dakpe from Raga constituency has declared case related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307) and one Independent MLA named Karikho Kri from Tezu Constituency has declared case related to crime against women such as Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty (IPC Section-354). A total of 5 (12%) out of 41 MLAs from BJP, 3 (60%) out of 5 MLAs from NPP, 1 MLA of INC and 1 Independent has declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The ADR report also said that out of the 60 newly elected MLAs, 56 (93%) are crorepatis. In 2014, out of 58 MLAs analysed during assembly elections, 50 (86%) MLAs were crorepatis.

Among major parties, 37 (90%) out of 41 MLAs from BJP, 7(100%) out of 7 MLAs from JD(U), 5(100%) out of 5 MLAs from NPP, 4(100%) out of 4 MLAs from INC, 2(100%) out of 2 Independent MLAs and 1(100%) MLA from Peoples Party Of Arunachal have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.