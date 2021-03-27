हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam Assembly election 2021

Assam records 37.06% voter turnout, West Bengal 40.73% till 1 pm in 1st phase of assembly elections

Election Commission of India has annoced that 37.06 per cent and 40.73 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively.

Assam records 37.06% voter turnout, West Bengal 40.73% till 1 pm in 1st phase of assembly elections
Image Courtesy: ANI

Assam recorded a 37.06 per cent turnout till 1 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Kailabor constituency in the state has witnessed the highest voting percentage till now, while the Gohpur constituency witnessed the lowest voting percentage.

The first phase of polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam began at 7 am on Saturday and is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also cast his vote at JP Nagar constituency in the Dibrugarh district. He is contesting polls from Majuli. The polling will continue till 6 pm. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray for 47 seats -- 42 seats from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region and five seats from central Assam`s Nagaon district.

Polling for the next two phases will be held on April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

On the other hand sporadic violence marks first phase of West Bengal polls with 36.09 per cent turnout till 11 am.

Sporadic incidents of violence were reported from some areas that are voting in the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal on Saturday, even as the overall poll situation was peaceful with 36.09 per cent turnout recorded till 11 am, officials said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assam Assembly election 2021Assam electionAssam Election DateWest Bengal Assembly Election 2021West Bengal electionWest Bengal Election Date
Next
Story

West Bengal, Assam Assembly polls: JP Nadda urges voters to ensure participation while following COVID-19 protocols

Must Watch

PT30M58S

Zee Top 50: Major news stories so far