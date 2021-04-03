PM Narendra Modi stops mid-speech to help person from rally, sends doctor from his medical team

Dispur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (April 3) was in Assam to address a rally in Tamulpur. While PM Narendra Modi was addressing the meeting, he observed that the health of a person from the crowd is getting deteriorated. PM Modi instantly stopped his speech and sent doctors from his personal medical team to inspect him.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "the brother seems to have some health issues with lack of water. The doctors from the PMO medical team should see the person and inspect him and help him.''

#WATCH: During a rally in Assam's Tamalpur, PM Narendra Modi asked his medical team to help a party worker who faced issues due to dehydration.#AssamAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/3Q70GPrtWs — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2021

PM Narendra Modi made sure that the person is getting help and then he resumed his speech.

PM Narendra Modi asserted that the NDA government formulates policies that are non-discriminatory and for all sections of society.

"Whenever we think of any scheme, we think of everyone without any discrimination. We want that the benefits of the schemes reach every section of the society, irrespective of whether they are form a vote bank or not, literate or illiterate. We are here to work for the nation and to change the lives of people," he said.

The NDA is committed to moving ahead on the path of development through "peace and goodwill" and it is this that has led to the signing of the historic Bodo Accord, he said.

