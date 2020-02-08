हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

AAP's Sanjay Singh slams Manoj Tiwari for calling Kejriwal Nakli Bhakt

"God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP," tweeted Kejriwal.

AAP&#039;s Sanjay Singh slams Manoj Tiwari for calling Kejriwal Nakli Bhakt
Pic source: ANI

New Delhi: The BJP is still living in ancient times when untouchability prevailed in the society, said AAP leader Sanjay Singh over Manoj Tiwari`s remarks on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The BJP looks at the Chief Minister of Delhi with a sense of untouchability. This is very degrading and insensitive. Still, you are living in those times where Dalits were not allowed to enter temples. I don`t think that even Lord Ram can save the BJP," said Singh, the AAP`s lawmaker in Rajya Sabha.

A war of words broke out between the AAP and BJP earlier today with Tiwari calling Kejriwal a "nakli bhakt" as polling was underway in the Delhi Assembly elections.

"Ever since I chanted Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, the BJP people are constantly mocking me. Yesterday I went to the Hanuman Temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled by my visit. What kind of politics is this?" Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi."God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP," he said.

A day before the voting for Delhi Assembly elections, Kejriwal had offered prayers at a Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place on Friday.

Meanwhile, mocking the Chief Minister over the remarks, BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said this is what happens when a fake devotee goes to offer prayers at a temple. Tiwari said, "Woh (Arvind Kejriwal) pooja karne gaye the ya Hanuman Ji ko ashudh karne gaye the? Ek haath se joota utaarke, ussi haath se mala lekar...kya kar diya? Jab nakli bhakt aate hain na toh yahi hota hai. Maine pandit ji ko bataya, bahut baar Hanuman Ji ko dhoye hain." (Did Arvind Kejriwal go there to offer prayers or impure the Lord Hanuman? He removed his shoes and held a garland for the deity in the same hand. This happens only when a fake devotee offers prayers. I asked the priest. He told me Lord Hanuman was repeatedly bathed).
 

