After AAP's win, party supporters dance to this famous song of Manoj Tiwari

After the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday registered a landslide win in the Delhi Assembly election with a massive majority, supporters celebrated the win by shaking a leg to several famous songs. One such song was a famous number by Bhojpuri actor-turned-politician and now Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari.

A video which has gone viral within a few hours show the AAP supporters dancing to the wildly popular song, 'Rinkiya ke papa', outside the party office after the AAP secured a huge mandate.

During the campaigning for the election, this song had become very famous and was used for veiled jibes by both the AAP and the BJP. Kejriwal had made a remark about Tiwari saying that he "good singer and dances well".

The AAP chief had said that wherever he went, he asked people to listen to Tiwari's songs and watch the videos of his songs and dance. Tiwari had slammed Kejriwal mocking 'Rinkiya ke Papa' was "insulting" Purvanchalis and their culture. Purvanchalis are natives of eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Delhi, and they play a vital role in every election in the national capital.

AAP, which had won 54.34 per cent votes in 2015, came close to its past performance and secured 53.57 per cent votes in Delhi election 2020. BJP also improved its vote percentage from 32.19 in the previous election to 38.51 per cent.