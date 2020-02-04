After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi will also recite Hanuman Chalisa: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (February 4) said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would now follow Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and recite 'Hanuman chalisa' just like the AAP chief.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (February 4) said that AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi would now follow Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and recite 'Hanuman chalisa' just like the AAP chief.

"As of now, only Kejriwal has recited Hanuman chalisa. Just wait and watch what happens next. One day Owaisi will also read the holy scripture," CM Yogi said at a rally in Delhi's Kirari.

Taking a jibe at Kejriwal, the Uttar Pradesh CM said that one one hand AAP leaders are supporting the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at Shaheen Bagh and on the other hand, the AAP chief is reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Yogi Adityanath's made the controversial remarks a day after Delhi CM Kejriwal recited Hanuman Chalisa during an interview. BJP candidate from Model Town constituency Kapil Mishra also made a smiliar comment and said that AIMIM chief will very soon recite Hanuman Chalisa and those who are trying to appease 20% Muslim voters will never succeed in their plans.

On Monday (February 3), Mishra had attacked Dekhi CM saying that he was indulging in the politics of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. Mishra had alleged that AAP should change its name to Muslim League as it has been supporting terrorists and traitors to ensure the votes of 20 per cent Muslims in Delhi Assembly election.

