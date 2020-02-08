Caught On cameras: Congress' Alka Lamba tries to slap AAP cadre at polling booth

New Delhi: Congress leader and party candidate from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba caught herself in a controversy after she was caught on the camera trying to slap an Aam Aadmi Party worker. The incident took place on Saturday (February 8) morning outside a polling booth at Majnu Ka Tila in Chandni Chowk.

According to reports, the AAP worker passed some derogatory remarks on Lamba after which she tried to slap him in retaliation, but misses. It all started when the AAP worker asked her to take off the Congress badge she was wearing at the polling booth.

In a video shared by ANI, Lamba is seen getting into an argument with polling officers at a polling station in Delhi's Chandni Chowk. She later gets into a tussle with an AAP worker who was present at the site. The police officials, who were present at the scene, intervened and control the situation.

#WATCH Delhi: Scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela, Congress candidate Alka Lamba tries to slap an AAP worker. AAP leader Sanjay Singh has said the party will complain to Election Commission. #DelhiElections2020 (note: abusive language) pic.twitter.com/l5VriLUTkF — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2020

Following the uproar, the man was taken away by the police.

Lamba, who was in APP before she returned to Congress, is contesting the Delhi election from Chandni Chow constituency.