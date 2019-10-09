Congress may release manifesto for Haryana assembly election on October 11

Haryana: With just few days away from the upcoming assembly election in Haryana, Congress is likely to release its manifesto on October 11. The manifesto will be released at the Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Chandigarh.

The manifesto is likely to have eight major declarations and will address problems like waiving of debt of farmers in the state, pension of Rs 5100 senior citizens, providing good roads and employment to the people of Haryana and 50 per cent of the reservation to be given to youngsters which will attract youth voters towards towards the party.

The manifesto may also have major benefits for women by declaration of free rides for them in the buses run by the state government. Keeping in mind the small businessman and vendors Congress can also announce reduction in GST, reported ANI.

On 3rd October, Congress had released the list of 90 candidates who will be contesting in the Haryana assembly elections.

Ahead of the its manifesto release Congress was seen asking for suggestions from people were Congress Committee chief Kumari Selja took to twitter asking people to send their suggestions. She also assured that the party will have a manifesto highlight main issues of the people.

Previously, in Madhya Pradesh the Congress manifesto was also largely focused on farmers, youth, women which remained a major factor for the party to win election in the state.

Live TV

The Haryana Congress was also seen divided over the ticket distribution were Former Haryana Congress chief leaders Ashok Tanwar resigned from the party.

Elections for 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held on October 21 and counting of votes will begin on October 24.