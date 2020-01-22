हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal declares assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, Rs 1.3 crore more from 2015

The assets of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has increased Rs 1.3 crore from 2015 as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's total assets were Rs 2.1 crore in 2015.

Delhi Assembly election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal declares assets worth Rs 3.4 crore, Rs 1.3 crore more from 2015

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (January 21) declared assets worth Rs 3.4 crore in his election affidavit. The assets of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief has increased Rs 1.3 crore from 2015 as Kejriwal's total assets were Rs 2.1 crore in 2015.

According to the affidavit filed by Kejriwal with his nomination form from New Delhi seat on Tuesday, the cash and fixed deposits of his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, increased from Rs 15 lakh in 2015 to Rs 57 lakh in 2020. It is learnt that Rs 32 lakh worth cash and fixed deposits have been received by Sunita Kejriwal as voluntary retirement benefits and the remaining amount is her savings.

Kejriwal's cash and fixed deposits increased from Rs 2.2 lakh in 2015 to Rs 9.6 lakh in 2020. The immovable assets of Delhi CM has increased from Rs 92 lakh to Rs 1.7 crore in the last five years while there was no change in the value of immovable assets of his wife. AAP leaders said that the worth of Kejriwal's immovable assets has jumped due to increase in valuation of the same asset as in 2015.

Voting for all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on February 8 and counting of votes will take place on February 11.

