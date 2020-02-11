Delhi Assembly election 2020: Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad, Karawal Nagar constituency profiles

North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency has the following 10 Assembly seats. These are Burari, Timarpur, Seemapuri, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar. All these seats voted in the Delhi Assembly election 2020 on February 8 and the result will be declared on February 11.

Burari: Burari is an assembly constituency in North East Delhi and is part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The seat came into existence after the delimitation exercise in 2008, and since then the seat has sent a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative once and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate twice to the Delhi Assembly.

In the 2008 polls, BJP's Shri Krishan won the election. However, he could not repeat his performance in the two subsequent polls. Since 2013, AAP's Sanjeev Jha has been the MLA from here. In 2013, AAP’s Sanjeev Jha won by 10,000 votes and in 2015 he defeated Gopal Jha of the BJP by 68,000 votes, securing 63.82 per cent of the votes.

In the Delhi assembly election 2020, the main fight in Burari is mainly between AAP and BJP. This assembly constituency is home to many Purvanchali residents.

Timarpur: Timarpur assembly is in east Delhi and comes under the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In Delhi assembly election 2020, Timarpur seat will witness a direct electoral contest between the incumbent AAP, which has nominated Dilip Pandey as its candidate, and BJP nominee Surendra Singh Bittu.

Timarpur was once Congress bastion with its senior leader Surinder Pal Singh winning consecutive elections between 2003 and 2013 from here. However, Singh was defeated in 2013 when AAP's Harish Khanna won the elections.

In mid-term polls in 2015, AAP's Pankaj Pushkar emerged as the winner from the seat. This time, AAP has denied ticket to its sitting MLA and fielded Dilip Pandey, who had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election 2019 when the BJP won all seven parliamentary constituencies of Delhi.

This time, the main fight here is mainly between the AAP and BJP. Caste factor is likely to play a key role in this constituency, which has a significant population of Sikhs and Punjabis.

Seemapuri: Nestled at the northeastern corner of Delhi, the Seemapuri Assembly constituency is part North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It is considered among the most underdeveloped parts of the national capital. Seemapuri is a reserved seat for the Scheduled Caste community.

In 2015, Delhi’s ruling AAP candidate Rajendra Pal Gautam won from Seemapuri Assembly seat taking the baton from the party’s Dharmender Singh, who won the poll in 2013. The AAP wrested the seat from Congress' Veer Singh Dhingan who was the MLA of Seemapuri since 1998.

In this election, AAP has once again fielded Gautam, who is pitted against Congress heavyweight and its three-time former MLA Dhingan. BJP is not contesting and ceded the seat to its ally Lok Janshakti Party, which fielded Sant Lal Chawariya.

Rohtas Nagar: Rohtas Nagar Assembly constituency is part of the predominantly rural North East Delhi district and comes under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. AAP's Sarita Singh is the sitting MLA from this constituency. She is pitted against BJP's ex-MLA Jitender Mahajan. Singh had managed to wrest the seat from Mahajan in the 2015 poll.

Congress has fielded Vipin Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2013 and 2015 elections. The Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Trivender.

AAP's sitting MLA Sarita Singh is also the president of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti, the students’ wing of the AAP. She is one of the poorest candidates contesting the assembly election in 2020.

Seelampur: Seelampur assembly constituency is in the North East district of Delhi and comes under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It has a sizeable population of Muslims.

Mohd Ishraque of AAP is the sitting MLA from the Seelampur Assembly Constituency. In the 2015 assembly elections, Ishraque defeated Sanjay Jain of BJP by securing 51.26 per cent of the total votes polled.

In 2013, Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad from Congress was declared winner from the seat after he defeated BJP's Kaushal Kumar Mishra, with 46,452 votes. In 2008, Ahmed had won against Sita Ram Gupta of BJP.

Congress has won this constituency three times in the previous Delhi elections. AAP in 2015 won the seat for the first time, while no BJP candidate has ever won from this seat.

AAP has fielded Abdul Rehman, who is pitted against Kaushal Mishra of BJP and Congress leader Mateen Ahmed.

Ghonda: Ghonda assembly constituency is part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. This seat is currently represented by Shri Dutt Sharma of the AAP, who has been fielded by the party for the 2020 Delhi assembly election too. In the 2015 poll, Sharma trounced BJP nominee Sahab Singh Chauhan by receiving 44 per cent of votes.

Chauhan won the election in the 2008 and 2013 Assembly polls. The saffron party also won the seat in 1993. While AAP is banking on Sharma, the Congress party has fielded BJP turncoat Bhisham Singh. The saffron party has fielded Ajay Mahawar from the seat.

Ghonda assembly seat is expected to witness a close contest as Bhisham Singh has joined Congress after being denied ticket by BJP. Bhisham Singh was earlier associated with Congress and served as party MLA for two terms between 1998 and 2008.

However, he was expelled from the party in April 2019 for six years on the charges of "anti-party activities". He then joined BJP but after being denied ticket to contest the 2020 Delhi Assembly poll, Bhisham rejoined the Congress.



Babarpur: Babarpur Assembly constituency is part of North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. This seat is currently represented by senior AAP leader and Delhi Cabinet minister Gopal Rai.

Rai had won from the Babarpur Assembly in 2015 by defeating the sitting BJP MLA Naresh Gaur by a margin of almost 36,000 votes. For the February 8 election, AAP's Rai is again in a direct contest with Gaur, while Congress has fielded Anveeksha Tripathi Jain as its candidate.

However, in the 2013 assembly election, Rai had lost from Babarpur. BJP’s Gaur had won from the seat in the 2013 and 2008 polls, defeating Congress candidate Zakir Khan and BSP’s Haji Dilshad Ali respectively.

Gokalpur: Gokalpur is a reserved assembly constituency and comes under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It is currently represented by AAP's Fateh Singh, who had defeated BJP's Ranjeet Singh in 2015.

Now, AAP has fielded Surendra Kumar, the former state president of the BSP who switched to AAP in October 2019 after a brief stint with the BJP. Kumar quit the BJP as he was upset over the demolition of the Ravidas temple in August 2019.

In this election, the BJP is banking on former MLA Ranjeet Singh. While Congress has fielded SP Singh, Nationalist Congress Party has nominated Choudhary Fateh Singh and BSP has fielded Praveen Kumar from the seat.

In 2013, Singh won the seat on a BJP ticket. Prior to that in 2008, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Surendra Kumar was elected as the MLA.

The Gokalpuri constituency has sizeable voters from scheduled sub-castes such as the Khatik, Mahala, Koli and Valmiki. The constituency holds the distinction of not re-electing a sitting MLA.



Mustafabad: Mustafabad Assembly constituency is part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. It came into existence in 2008 as part of delimitation exercise. Mustafabad is currently held by Jagdish Pradhan of BJP, who had won the seat by defeating Hasan Ahmed of Congress in 2015 assembly election. In 2015, Pradhan got 35.33 per cent of the total votes and defeated two-time MLA Hasan Ahmed of Congress.

Mustafabad was one of the three seats bagged by BJP with Pradhan, a non-Muslim face, winning the seat with 58,388 votes. Congress nominee Hasan Ahmed and AAP's Mohd Yunus came second and third, respectively.

In 2008, Ahmed had won the seat by defeating Pradhan with a margin of just 979 votes.

For the 2020 Delhi assembly election, AAP has fielded Haji Yunus to take on BJP's Jagdish Pradhan and Hasan Ahmed's son Ali Mehndi, who is also head of Congress' minority wing.

Karawal Nagar: Karawal Nagar assembly constituency in the northeast region of Delhi and part of the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The assembly is a close contest between AAP candidate Durgesh Pathak, BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht and Arbind Singh of Congress.

Former AAP leader Kapil Mishra had won in the 2015 assembly election by defeating BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht. BJP fielded Bisht in 2013 and he won by a margin of around 3,000 votes after a close fight with the AAP candidate. BJP's Bisht is a four-time MLA from the constituency, winning the seat from 1998 to 2015.

The Karawal Nagar assembly constituency has traditionally been a BJP stronghold with party candidates winning the seat since the 1993 election until the 2015 poll when the then AAP candidate Mishra won.

Kapil Mishra was later sacked from AAP and joined the BJP in August 2019. In this election, the BJP is banking on Mohan Singh Bisht and Congress on Arbind Singh.