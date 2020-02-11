Delhi Assembly election 2020: Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangoli Jat, Mangolpuri, Rohini constituency profile

North West Delhi is one of the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi. It consists of the following 10 Assembly seats - Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangoli Jat, Mangolpuri and Rohini. All these seats voted on February 8 along with the other 60 Delhi constituencies and the result will be declared on February 11.

The main contest is between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (AAP) and Congress.

Narela

Narela is one of the key constituencies among the 10 Lok Sabha constituency located in North West Delhi. It is Jat dominated Assembly segment with the total number 2,41,032 voters including 1,34,149 male and 1,06,866 female.

Out of the seven Delhi election, Congress has won this constituency five times, whereas BJP and AAP have won one time each. The key candidates for Narela in the upcoming assembly election are Sharad Chauhan from AAP, Neel Daman Khatri from BJP and Siddarth Kundu from Congress.

In 2015, AAP leader Sharad Chauhan won the seat with a margin of 40,292 votes defeating rival candidate Neel Daman Khatri from BJP.

Badli

Badli assembly constituency is part of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, AAP leader Ajesh Yadav emerged victorious with a total of 72795 votes. Out of the six Delhi election, BJP has won this constituency three times, Congress twice whereas AAP won in 2015.

There are about 1,42,020 eligible voters in this constituency. The key candidates for Narela in the 2020 election are Ajesh Yadav from AAP, Vijay Bhagat from BJP and Devender Yadav from Congress.



Rithala

Rithala comes under North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. There are 1,64,114 eligible voters in this constituency. AAP's Mohinder Goyal won from this seat in 2015 Delhi poll by bagging a total of 93,470 votes. Out of the three assembly elections in this constituency, BJP’s Kulwant Rana has won twice whereas AAP has won this constituency once.

The key candidates in Narela are Mahinder Goyal from AAP, Manish Chaudhary from BJP and Pradeep Kumar Pandey from Congress.

Bawana

Bawana comes under North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). There are 1,87,416 eligible voters in this constituency and 284 polling stations. In 2015, AAP leader Ved Prakash won from this seat by getting a total of 1,08,928 votes.

The key candidates in Bawana are Jai Bhagwan Upkar from AAP, Ravindra Kumar Indraj from BJP and Surender Kumar from Congress.

Mundka

Mundka is part of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Out of the last three assembly elections in this constituency, BJP won the seat in 2008, an independent candidate won in 2013 whereas AAP won it in the 2015 election.

In the previous election, Sukhbir Singh Dalal of AAP won the seat with a total of 94,206 votes. The key candidates are Dharampal Lakra from AAP, Azad Singh from BJP and Naresh Kumar from Congress.

Kirari

Kirari is one of the 70 Delhi assembly constituencies and is a part of North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. The total number of voters in this constituency are 2,42,830 out of which 1,02,855 are female and 1,39,946 are male.

In the 2015 election, AAP's Rituraj Govind won from Kirari with a total of 97,727 votes. Out of the three assembly elections in this constituency, BJP has won it twice whereas AAP won the seat once. The key candidates are Rituraj Jha from AAP, Anil Jha from BJP and Riyazuddin Khan from RJD, a Congress ally.

Sultanpur Majra

Sultanpur Majra assembly constituency is one of the 10 Assembly segments of the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. This seat is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

In 2015, AAP leader Sandeep Kumar emerged victorious with 80,269 votes. Out of the six elections, Congress has won this constituency five times whereas AAP won in the last Delhi assembly poll. The total electors in this seat are 1,69,933 out of which 77,647 are female and 92,252 are male

The key candidates are Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from AAP, Ramchandra Chhavaria from BJP and Jai Kishan from Congress.

Nangoli Jat

Nangloi Jat is one of the 10 assembly constituencies in the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat. This seat is Jat dominated. The total number of electors in this seat are 2,39,203 out of which 1,04,711 are female electors and 1,34,484 are male.

In the last six assembly elections, BJP and Congress have won twice from this seat whereas AAP has emerged victorious in the previous election. The key candidates are Raghuvinder Shokeen from AAP, Sumanlata Shaukeen from BJP and Mandeep Singh from Congress.

Mangolpuri

Mangolpuri Assembly seat comes under the North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency and is reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SCs). In 2015, AAP's Rakhi Bidlan won the seat with a total of 60,534 votes.

The total number of electors in this seat are 1,78,940 out of which 82,818 are female electors and 96113 are male electors and 9 third gender. Out of the six assembly elections, the Congress won the seat four times whereas AAP has registered wins twice in 2013 and 2015. The key candidates are Rakhi Bidlan from AAP, Karam Singh Karma from BJP and Rajesh Lilotia from Congress.

Rohini

One of the key seats in North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, Rohini has a total of 1,74,653 electors out of which are 83,291 females and 91,362 are male electors. BJP has won Rohini twice whereas AAP won it in the 2013 election.

In 2015, BJP’s Vijendra Gupta won with a total of 59,867 votes defeating AAP’s CL Gupta. The key candidates are Rajesh Nama Bansiwala from AAP, Vijendra Gupta from BJP and Sumesh Gupta from Congress.