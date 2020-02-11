Delhi Assembly election 2020 results: AAP wins Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangoli Jat, Mangolpuri Assembly seats of North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency

Out of the ten North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituencies, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has won in nine seats--Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangoli Jat, and Mangolpuri.

North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat has 10 constituencies--Narela, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Nangoli Jat, Mangolpuri, and Rohini.

Narela: AAP's SHARAD KUMAR won by 17,429 votes by defeating BJP's NEEL DAMAN KHATRI. This is the second consecutive win for Kumar as he had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly election.

The Assembly has a total number 2,41,032 voters including 1,34,149 male and 1,06,866 female. The key candidates were--Sharad Chauhan from AAP, Neel Daman Khatri from BJP and Siddarth Kundu from Congress.

Badli: AAP's AJESH YADAV won by 29,123 votes by defeating BJP's VIJAY KUMAR BHAGAT. This is the second consecutive win for YADAV as he had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly election.

There are about 1,42,020 eligible voters in this constituency. The key candidates for Narela in the 2020 election are Ajesh Yadav from AAP, Vijay Bhagat from BJP and Devender Yadav from Congress.



Rithala: AAP's MOHINDER GOYAL won by 13,873 votes by defeating BJP's MANISH CHAUDHARY. This is the second consecutive win for GOYAL as he had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly election.

There are 1,64,114 eligible voters in this constituency. The key candidates in Narela are Mahinder Goyal from AAP, Manish Chaudhary from BJP and Pradeep Kumar Pandey from Congress.

Bawana: AAP's JAI BHAGWAN won by 11526 votes by defeating BJP's RAVINDER KUMAR. In 2015, AAP's VED PARKASH had won from this seat.

There are 1,87,416 eligible voters in this constituency and 284 polling stations. The key candidates in Bawana were Jai Bhagwan Upkar from AAP, Ravindra Kumar Indraj from BJP and Surender Kumar from Congress.

Mundka: AAP's DHARAMPAL LAKRA won by 19,158 votes by defeating BJP's AZAD SINGH. In 2015, AAP's SUKHVIR SINGH had won from this seat.

The key candidates are Dharampal Lakra from AAP, Azad Singh from BJP and Naresh Kumar from Congress.

Kirari: AAP's RITURAJ GOVIND won by 5,654 votes by defeating BJP's ANIL JHA. This is the second consecutive win for GOVIND as he had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly election.

The total number of voters in this constituency are 2,42,830 out of which 1,02,855 are female and 1,39,946 are male. The key candidates are Rituraj Jha from AAP, Anil Jha from BJP and Riyazuddin Khan from RJD, a Congress ally.

Sultanpur Majra: AAP's Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat won by 48,052 votes by defeating BJP's Ram Chander Chawriya. In 2015, AAP's SANDEEP KUMAR had won from this seat.

The total electors in this seat are 1,69,933 out of which 77,647 are female and 92,252 are male. The key candidates are Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from AAP, Ramchandra Chhavaria from BJP and Jai Kishan from Congress.

Nangoli Jat: AAP's RAGHUVINDER SHOKEEN won by 11,624 votes by defeating BJP's SUMAN LATA. This is the second consecutive win for SHOKEEN as he had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly election.

The total number of electors in this seat are 2,39,203 out of which 1,04,711 are female electors and 1,34,484 are male. The key candidates are Raghuvinder Shokeen from AAP, Sumanlata Shaukeen from BJP and Mandeep Singh from Congress.

Mangolpuri: AAP's RAKHI BIRLA won by 30,116 votes by defeating BJP's KARAM SINGH KARMA. This is the second consecutive win for BIRLA as he had won in the 2015 Delhi assembly election.

The total number of electors in this seat are 1,78,940 out of which 82,818 are female electors and 96113 are male electors and 9 third gender. The key candidates are Rakhi Bidlan from AAP, Karam Singh Karma from BJP and Rajesh Lilotia from Congress.

Rohini: BJP's VIJENDER KUMAR won by 12,648 votes by defeating BJP's RAJESH NAMA BANSIWALA. In 2015, BJP's VIJENDER GUPTA had won from this seat.

Rohini has a total of 1,74,653 electors out of which are 83,291 females and 91,362 are male electors. The key candidates are Rajesh Nama Bansiwala from AAP, Vijendra Gupta from BJP and Sumesh Gupta from Congress.

Voting for Delhi Assembly election 2020 took place on February 8 and counting took place on February 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress were the main contenders in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.