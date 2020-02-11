हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
delhi assembly election 2020

Delhi citizens gave me the best birthday gift ever: Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on AAP's massive win

A former IPS officer, Sunita was speaking at AAP's ITO office when she said that the election campaigning saw several ups and down but the party members had complete faith in their work.

Delhi citizens gave me the best birthday gift ever: Arvind Kejriwal&#039;s wife Sunita on AAP&#039;s massive win
IANS photo

New Delhi: As Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered a massive victory in Delhi general election and is poised to win at least 62 seats out of total 70, party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal said that she could not have asked for a better birthday gift than the mandate given by the people in the poll. 

"Delhi people have given me a gift, could not have asked for a better gift. There was anxiety, several ups and downs were going on. We trusted our work. Delhi has made 'kaam' (work) victorious," Sunita said.

A former IPS officer, Sunita was speaking at AAP's ITO office when she said that the election campaigning saw several ups and down but the party members had complete faith in their work. She also added that the personal attacks made by Opposition parties on her husband and Delhi CM were totally uncalled for and said, that election can be fought positively. 

Kejriwal's 24-year-old daughter Harshita, an IITian, who was also present at the party headquarters, said she had taken leave from her office to campaign for the party and would join back work in March.

According to latest trends projected by the Election Commission, AAP has registered win in at least 50 seats and is leading in 12 others, while BJP has won six seats and is ahead in two. Congress once again failed to win a single seat in the Delhi Assembly election.

Tags:
delhi assembly election 2020Delhi assembly election 2020 resultDelhi Assembly election result
Next
Story

Delhi voted after careful thought; BJP's winning percentage increased compared to 2015: Manoj Tiwari

Must Watch

PT3M30S

Is 'free' model of Kejriwal is winning?