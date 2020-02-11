Delhi voted after careful thought; BJP's winning percentage increased compared to 2015: Manoj Tiwari

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday asserted that the party has accepted the mandate of the people of Delhi of bringing back the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal to power. AAP is leading in 63 out of 70 assembly seats while the BJP is ahead in seven constituencies.

Addressing a press conference, the Delhi BJP chief, however, asserted that compared to the Delhi Assembly Election 2015, the winning percentage of the BJP has increased in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020. "Delhi must have given mandate after careful thinking as our vote percentage has increased from 32 per cent to around 38 per cent," said Tiwari.

Tiwari also congratulated Kejriwal, hoping that he'll perform well as per the expectations of the people. He thanked the people of Delhi and also the BJP workers for their hard work, adding that they've done a lot. "I thank the people of Delhi. I thank our party workers for their hard work, they've done a lot. I accept the mandate of the people of Delhi and congratulate Arvind Kejriwal. I hope he'll perform well as per the expectations of the people," said Tiwari.

Accepting that the BJP could not perform well, Tiwari said, "I admit that results didn't match our expectations, but we will look into it at a later stage. We couldn't perform well, we'll evaluate this. Sometimes we get discouraged when results are not as per our expectations but I would like to tell our workers to not be disheartened."

Tiwari added the BJP believes in the politics of development and 'sabka saath sabka vikas' and not of hate. "A lot of things are said during elections but we never wanted that roads should be blocked for 60 days. We're against the roadblock in Shaheen Bagh as we were earlier," added Tiwari.

"We hope that there would be less blame game and more work, said Tiwari after AAP's victory.