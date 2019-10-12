INLD releases manifesto for Haryana polls; promises loan waiver for farmers, unemployment allowance for youth

Chandigarh: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) on Saturday released its poll manifesto for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, scheduled for October 21, and loan waiver for farmers and small traders, crop prices for farmers on the basis of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations and an unemployment allowance for jobless youth.

The manifesto was released in the presence of senior leaders like RS Choudhry, INLD`s state unit president Birbal Dass Dhalia and promised a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 15,000 for the youths of the state. "It will also be ensured by law that the private sector employs 75 per cent of the workforce from Haryana. Similarly, the old-age pension, which was pioneered by the INLD, will be enhanced to Rs 5,000 per month," said Dhalia while presenting the manifesto.

The INLD, facing a split after an internal feud of the Chautala dynastic clan, has promised to fix the minimum support price for crops by adding a 50 per cent profit over and above the cost of production, as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, if voted to power. Further, the manifesto promised that the party would waive loans of up to Rs 10 lakh of farmers and small traders and electricity bills of farmers will be waived as well. For domestic consumers, it will be waived for the first 200 units.

Another reform in the agricultural sector proposed by the party is the withdrawal of GST imposed on tractors, agricultural implements, seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides.

The INLD also announced a host of promises made aiming towards the upliftment of women in the state. The INLD promised to give a 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs and promised to improve the law-and-order situation. INLD also announced that females from economically weaker sections will be given Rs 5 lakh by the state government during their marriage as `Kanyadaan`. Further, the girls will also be provided with free education up to their higher education. A monthly allowance of Rs 2,000 will be given to the poor women between the age of 35 and 65 years.

The party manifesto promised old-age pension of Rs 5,000 every month and an insurance of Rs 5 lakh for each citizen of the state. The INLD also promised a two-room house over a 200-square yard plot for the families of soldiers killed in the line of duty. It also promised Rs 10,000 per month as pension for such families.

The party also promised a cash award of Rs 11 crore for sportspersons winning Olympic gold medals, Rs 8 crore for silver and Rs 5 crore for bronze medallists. It also promised a respectable pension for retired sportspersons and Rs 1,500 per day as diet allowance for sportspersons of state, national and international levels.

The 90-member Haryana Assembly will go to polls on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24, along with Maharashtra.