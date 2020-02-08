'Voters giving befitting reply to Shaheen Bagh protesters', says BJP's Shyam Jaju

New Delhi: Shyam Jaju, national vice-president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, cast his vote along with his family members - son Sandeep and daughter Kanupriya, at Nirman Bhawan polling station on Saturday morning.

Speaking to IANS after casting his vote, Jaju said the people of Delhi are voting against Shaheen Bagh demonstrations, which are going on for nearly two months now.

Jaju said Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government did not fulfill the promises it made to the people. Their government did not work for four and a half years and told lies in the last six months.

"As a reaction to Kejriwal`s lies, people are voting in favour of the BJP today," he said.

He told IANS, "The Congress and the AAP are supporting the Shaheen Bagh protesters who have blocked the road for nearly two months now. People are facing a lot of inconvenience due to this. Today Delhi voters are giving a befitting reply to them."

"People want change in Delhi. They are voting for Modi as BJP is the only alternative in the national capital," Jaju said.

He said the party has been able to pull its cadres on the streets. They are taking the voters to the polling booths to exercise their franchise.

