2022 Ducati Multistrada V4s unveiled, check details here

Ducati has finally unveiled the updated 2022 Multistrada V4S adventure motorcycle. This year, the Italian bike manufacturer has given it a new colour option and updated suspensions.

In 2022, a new shade of white will be available for the Multistrada V4 S, known as "Iceberg white". This will be accompanied by an updated electronic suspension that can lower the height of the motorcycle by reducing the preload level to a minimum. This will enable the rider to keep his/her feet on the ground while riding in the city or with a passenger.

In addition, the infotainment system has seen software updates that has made it more user-friendly. Customers who own a Multistrada V4S will be able to get this free of charge.

The 2022 Multistrada is still powered by a 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine making 170 HP and 125 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For stopping purposes, there are twin 320mm disc brakes at the front and 256mm disc brakes at the rear on the Multistrada, which weighs 240kg.

Multistrada V4 evolves further in 2022: Introducing brand new features and updates for the bike that dominates all roads. From March, the Multistrada V4 S will be available in Iceberg White with new electronics and line of Ducati Performance accessories. https://t.co/G5ilA244fq pic.twitter.com/hCS3baW67D — Ducati (@DucatiMotor) February 24, 2022

Hopefully, we will see the 2022 Multistrada V4S later this year in India. Prices may increase marginally.

