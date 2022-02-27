हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ducati

2022 Ducati Multistrada V4s unveiled, check details here

For 2022, Ducati Multistrada will continue to use the 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine that produces 170 HP and 125 Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Image for representation

Ducati has finally unveiled the updated 2022 Multistrada V4S adventure motorcycle. This year, the Italian bike manufacturer has given it a new colour option and updated suspensions.

In 2022, a new shade of white will be available for the Multistrada V4 S, known as "Iceberg white". This will be accompanied by an updated electronic suspension that can lower the height of the motorcycle by reducing the preload level to a minimum. This will enable the rider to keep his/her feet on the ground while riding in the city or with a passenger.

In addition, the infotainment system has seen software updates that has made it more user-friendly. Customers who own a Multistrada V4S will be able to get this free of charge.

The 2022 Multistrada is still powered by a 1,158cc Granturismo V4 engine making 170 HP and 125 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. For stopping purposes, there are twin 320mm disc brakes at the front and 256mm disc brakes at the rear on the Multistrada, which weighs 240kg. 

Hopefully, we will see the 2022 Multistrada V4S later this year in India. Prices may increase marginally.

