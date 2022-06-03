The launch of the new Hyundai Venue facelift is scheduled to be on June 16, right before the launch the Korean carmaker has opened the bookings of the car for a token amount of Rs 21,000. It is to be noted that the new design of the car was revealed by the maker earlier. Upon launch, the compact SUV will be competing with others in the segment like Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and others.

The new Hyundai Venue will be available with loads of connectivity features and will enable them to control vehicle functions right from the comfort of their homes. Owners can control multiple functions while also being able to check vehicle status through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant. The features can be controlled with voice support for English and Hindi Language. With Home to car (H2C), customers will be able to use functions such as Remote Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/ Unlock, Remote Vehicle Status Check, Find My Car, Tire Pressure Information, Fuel Level Information, Speed Alert, Time Fencing (Out-of-Time) Alert and Idle Time Alert.

The new Hyundai Venue has also been equipped with Drive Mode Select for a versatile driving performance with the choice of Normal, Eco and Sport modes. Further the new Hyundai Venue offers r-seat passengers a superlative ride experience with features such as 1st in Segment 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat. With the flexibility of choosing their ideal seating posture, rear seat occupants can enjoy an even more comfortable journey in the new Hyundai Venue. The new Hyundai Venue will also boast an acoustic sound feature, with Sounds of Nature (1st in Segment).

The new Hyundai Venue with Bluelink offers customers 60+ features, enhancing their connected car experience with heightened convenience and comfort. Customers can utilize multiple 1st in Segment functions through Bluelink including, Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) update, Embedded Voice Commands and much more.

The new Hyundai Venue will be available in up to 5 variants across multiple powertrain options. HMI will offer the new Hyundai Venue with 7 Colour Options (Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red), including 1 Dual Tone (Fiery Red with Black Roof) option.

Commenting on the commencement of bookings, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyundai Venue has had a stellar success in India ever since its launch in 2019. Customers from across the country have been thrilled by its futuristic design, advanced technology and powerful performance. With the new Hyundai Venue, we will set the bar even higher. Driven by the aspirations of Gen MZ customers, the new Hyundai Venue is set to enthral customers with many first in segment technologies that offer an unparalleled experience, for instance, customers can now control many car functions through Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant; 60+ Bluelink Connected features; and 2 Step Rear Reclining Seat. We are confident that the new Hyundai Venue will build on the strong brand legacy and amplify the Hyundai SUV Life for unmatched customer delight.”