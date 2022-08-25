2022 Mahindra Bolero seen on test with ‘Twin Peaks logo’: Launching soon

Last year, when Mahindra launched the XUV700 in the Indian market, the company also took the veils off its new Twin Peaks logo. Yes, the Mahindra XUV700 was the first-ever offering of the company to don this new logo, but it will soon be seen on the legendary Bolero. After being on sale for more than two decades, the Bolero has seen a slew of updates. The 2022 Mahindra Bolero will be launched soon in the Indian market with the new Twin Peak logo, along with a slew of other updates. As seen in the spy images shared by the Motor Craze, the SUV remains largely the same in terms of aesthetics.

The front face of the updated 2022 Mahindra Bolero will don the new logo, and it is also expected to come with a revised radiator grille. Slight changes to the fog lamps are likely to be seen. Over the rear end, the spare wheel cover will feature the new logo, while the glow pattern for the tail lamps looks slightly retweaked in the spy shots. Side profile will remain unchanged with no changes, whatsoever.

In terms of mechanical updates, the 2022 Mahindra Bolero will remain as is with a 1.5L oil burner under the hood. The three-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine puts out a peak power output 75 Bhp and 210 Nm of max torque. The transmission on the Bolero is a 5-speed manual unit.

The 2022 Mahindra Bolero’s launch is expected to happen by the festive season this year. It will be followed by the Bolero Neo Plus’ launch. Moroever, the company will also update the Mahindra XUV300 with the new logo, and the compact SUV will also boast some revisions to the nose. In terms of powertrain and drivetrain, expect the XUV300 to continue with the same set of engine-gearbox options.