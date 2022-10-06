2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N helps Indian SUV maker post highest-in-India growth in September

Off lately, Mahindra has launched a slew of new products in our market, and they have helped the carmaker secure increased sales figures. Last month in September, the company registered sales of 34,262 vehicles, which resulted in a YoY growth of 166.4 per cent, in comparison to 12,863 units sold in the corresponding month last year. Well, it seems like the Mahindra Scorpio brand has helped the carmaker attain this fate, as it sold 9,536 units of the SUV, which includes sales of both Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N. Well, the Scorpio registered a YoY growth of 268 per cent with only 2,588 units sold in the corresponding month last year.

Talking of the Scorpio, it is currently available in two iterations - Scorpio Classic and Scorpio-N. The former is based on the last-gen model, while the latter is the third-gen avatar of the Scorpio. Also, the Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with two powertrain choices - a 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol motor and a 2.2L mHawk diesel engine. Both of these engines can be paired to either a 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT. Also, it comes with the optional 4WD drivetrain.

The Scorpio Classic, on the other hand, also uses a new 2.2L oil burner that now comes with a cable-actuated 6-speed manual transmission. It features a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, along with Android Auto. Also, it is available in two trim options - S and S11, priced at Rs 11.99 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh, respectively.

Also, the carmaker has just taken the wraps off the Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV, which will officially go on sale by early next year. The Mahindra XUV400 will rival the Tata Nexon EV Max with a claimed range of 456 km. The electric motor on the XUV400 develops 150 hp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque. As per Mahindra, it can do a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 8.3 seconds.