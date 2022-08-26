2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is undoubtedly the most modern ladder-frame SUV to come from an Indian automaker’s stable. It received 1 lakh pre-orders in just 30 minutes, and the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is booked for roughly the next two years. The company earlier revealed that the delivery will begin in September, and it seems like the process is on the right track, as recently Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group, shared a video of the Scorpio-N’s production at the company’s facility. The video was uploaded on the company’s official YouTube channel. The assembly line can be seen in the video, and it is flocked with the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-Ns, ready to be assembled and dispatched.

The video showcases the complete assembly process of the SUV, which starts with the sheet metal stamping process, followed by spot welding of the stamped panels to create an exoskeleton. Then, hinged panels like the bonnet, tailgate, and doors are bolted onto the hinges, post which, the shell gets painted and interior trims installed.

Although the company hasn’t shown the manufacturing of the drivetrain and powertrain in the video, they can be seen getting installed on the ladder-frame architecture, which then gets the bodyshell installed on it.

With this video, it is pretty clear that Mahindra has started the mass-production exercise of the 2022 Scorpio-N, and thus it is safe to assume that customer deliveries will begin soon.

Talking of the Mahindra Scorpio-N’s pricing, it starts from Rs 11.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The SUV is available with two engine choices - 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. Buyers can choose to settle down with either a 6-speed AT or a 6-speed MT, irrespective of the engine they choose. Moreover, the oil burner can be mated to a 4X4 drivetrain, which further comes with off-road modes.