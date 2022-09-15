2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to be top-selling hybrid SUV in India, check BOOKINGS received

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara hybrid SUV is set to launch in the coming days. Bookings for the SUV are already open, and the brand has confirmed that over 53,000 bookings for the SUV have been received. The interesting bit here is that around 22,000 pre-orders come for the strong-hybrid model, which is a high figure considering that the Indian market is still a niche one when it comes to hybrid vehicles. On the other hand, mild-hybrid trims have received around 33,000 bookings. These numbers imply that the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara could attain the numero uno status as the highest-selling hybrid SUV in the Indian market.

A total of two engine options will be available with the Grand Vitara - 1.5L NA petrol with 48V mild-hybrid tech and 1.5L Atkinson cycle strong-hybrid motor. The former will be sold in either an FWD configuration or an AWD layout. The strong hybrid trim will be sold with an FWD layout only.

The 1.5L NA motor belts out 102 bhp of peak power and 136.8 Nm of max torque. The strong hybrid, however, develops a rated power and torque output of 114 bhp and 122 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options for the mild-hybrid trims include a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, whereas the strong-hybrid version comes fitted with an eCVT.

The Grand Vitara will take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and more. Well, the hybrid SUV has a lot in terms of features, like a 360-degree parking camera, head-up display, ventilated front seats, all-digital instrument cluster, along with 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. A free-standing 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit is used on the Grand Vitara that gets Android Auto & Apple CarPlay.