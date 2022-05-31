The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ruled the roost for a long time. With the arrival of the new products in the Indian market, the compact SUV started to show off its age. Thus, posting reduced figures on the sales tally. The company is now developing an all-new model of the Vitara Brezza, which is expected to hit the market in the coming months. The updated model has started reaching the dealerships, and new spy images of the same have surfaced on the internet, courtesy of Sourav Sahani. The fresh set of images reveals new details of the compact SUV’s design.

Over to the front, it now gets a slimmer grille that merges well the slender-looking headlamps. The LED DRLs get a bull horn-type design treatment and add appeal to the front fascia. Around the chin, a silver scuff plate is used. The front facet is rather upright, and the flat bonnet makes the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza look like a true-blue SUV.

Sideways, the updated iteration of the Maruti Suzuki’s compact SUV has some major tweaks to show off. The rear quarter glass is now bigger and makes the SUV look longer than ever. However, it will still fit in the sub-4m length mark. The floating effect for the roof accentuates the freshness. The rear-end gets super-slim LED tail lamps, and they do remind us of a newly-launched Toyota SUV in the foreign markets.

On the inside, the changes will include the adoption of a freshly-styled dashboard. A free-standing larger infotainment unit will also be seen this time. In fact, the feature list will be longer than the outgoing model with the inclusion of an electric sunroof, new connected car features and more.

Also read - 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interior leaked: A look at the top 5 standout features of upcoming SUV

The powertrain will be an updated affair as well. The 1.5L NA petrol motor will put out a peak power output of 103 horsepower and 136.8 Nm of max torque. Transmission options on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will include a 6-speed MT and a new 6-speed torque converter automatic. Expect the prices to start from close to Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level trim.