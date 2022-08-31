NewsAuto
2022 MG GLOSTER

2022 MG Gloster to launch in India today with THESE changes: Details here

The 2022 MG Gloster will be launched in the country today with some subtle tweaks to the feature list, paint options, and design.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Mohit Bhardwaj|Last Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • 2022 MG Gloster will launch with over 75 connected car features
  • New 19-inch alloy wheels will be seen on the 2022 MG Gloster
  • In all likelihood, powertrain options on 2022 Gloster will remain unchanged

MG Motor India has released the teaser of the upcoming 2022 MG Gloster, which is scheduled to go in the Indian market today. The Gloster is the company’s flagship offering, and it has been in the Indian market for almost 2 years now, and it will now be receiving its first set of updates since its debut in India. The full-size SUV rivals the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Jeep Meridian, and with this update, it is intending to give a tough fight to the competition. Currently, prices for the Gloster start from 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom), but the revamped model is expected to be slightly more expensive than the outgoing model. Well, read on to find out what all changes the 2022 MG Gloster will have over the model it replaces.

2022 MG Gloster Design

The Gloster’s imposing design will be kept intact in the updated avatar. However, it will now feature a set of new 19-inch alloy wheels with a dual-spoke pattern. Furthermore, the SUV is likely to get a paint shade, which will be offered alongside the existing paint options - Agate Red, Metal Ash, Warm White, and Metal Black.

2022 MG Gloster Interior

Like the exterior, interior of the 2022 MG Gloster will remain unchanged. The SUV will be launched with over 75 connected car features. The new i-SMART intelligent system will allow users to connect with their cars via their handheld devices. The Advanced Gloster also features an advanced VR system, a distinguishing feature of i-SMART, that offers 100+ commands to control the Sunroof, AC, Music, Navigation, and newly added 35+ Hinglish commands.

2022 MG Gloster Powertrain

The MG Gloster is currently available with a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine in two states of tune. These engine options are expected to be carried over in the updated model as well. The ladder-frame SUV comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and the 4X4 drivetrain remains optional with an RWD layout as standard.

