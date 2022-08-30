MG Motor India has confirmed that the 2022 Gloster will feature the company’s i-SMART features. The British-owned Chinese brand will soon be launching the Advanced Gloster in the Indian market, which will come with over 75 connected car features. The new i-SMART intelligent system will allow users to connect with their cars via their handheld devices in order to monitor the vehicle and its stats more conveniently. Users will be able to use the mobile application as an in-car remote for the audio system, ambient lighting, air conditioning and more. In addition, the application will now be compatible with Android and Apple watch interfaces.

The navigation experience, powered by MapmyIndia, is further enhanced with live weather and AQI information on the navigation screen. The Advanced Glosterputs convenience at the forefront with the integrated ‘Discover App’, an inbuilt feature of MapmyIndiaco-powered by Dineout, and Kogo.It simplifies and customises search results for restaurants, hotels, and more for customers. Additionally, the new Park+ head unit App will enable users to pre-book and pre-pay for parking slots even before they reach their destination.

The Advanced Gloster also features an advanced VR system, a distinguishing feature of i-SMART, that offers 100+ commands to control the Sunroof, AC, Music, Navigation, and newly added 35+ Hinglish commands. Customers can also personalise their in-car experience with customizable lock screen wallpaper.

The MG Gloster is currently available with a 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine in two states of tune. The oil burner comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, and the 4X4 drivetrain remains optional with an RWD layout as standard. Currently, prices for the MG Gloster start from Rs 31.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and top at Rs 39.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model is expected to receive a price hike. Talking of rivals, the Gloster locks horns with the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian and the likes.