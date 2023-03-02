2023 Honda City To Launch In India Today: Here’s All You Need To Know

Honda City is the king of its segment, scoring higher sales figures in comparison to all of its rivals, namely Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Volkswagen Virtus. The sedan will launch today in its facelifted avatar with a host of changes. With all the updates, it is expected to revive the lost charm of the c-segment sedans in the Indian market. While the City is expected to have a lower starting price of around Rs 10 lakh this time, its key rival Verna is also launching in a new-gen avatar by the end of this month. Well, here’s everything that you should know about the 2023 Honda City Facelift.

The City remains unchanged for a large part. Some substantial changes are made to its exterior to add a sense of fresh air to its design. It may certainly boast of increased appeal with changes like the new front bumper, which now sports a splitter around the lower portions. There are new fog lamp housings now, and the grille gets a larger mesh with a slightly slimmer chrome slat. Headlamps remain untouched by the designers, but the front fascia manages to look neat on the facelifted City.

The rear facet gets a lip spoiler and tail lamps are now smoked out for a sportier theme. Also, the lower portion of the bumper gets a splitter-like treatment to ensure cohesion with changes on other sides.

However, sideways, it remains identical to the outgoing model. Of course, we are disappointed, as Honda could at least add new, larger, and more stylish alloy wheels. Similarly, there are no visual changes to the cabin. But wait, it now comes with the Honda Sensing suite like its hybrid counterpart.

Under the bonnet is the same 1.5L NA petrol motor, which can be coupled to either a 6-speed MT or a CVT. This time around, it will be offered with RDE and E20 compliances. The diesel power plant is ditched for now, while the strong hybrid powertrain will make its way to lower trims with the arrival of the City facelift. The price announcement for the car will happen on March 2.