2023 Kia Seltos Bags Over 50,000 Bookings In Just 2 Months; Top Variants In High Demand

Kia India has crossed the 50,000 mark for the bookings of the new Seltos in just 2 months. With this, Kia becomes one of the fastest OEMs to cross the mark in the highly competitive mid-SUV segment. The company has also completed 4,00,000 domestic sales this month and 5,47,000 sales of Seltos including exports since its inception. The Seltos facelift was recently launched in the Indian market with a starting price of Rs 10.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It comes with three engine choices - 1.5L NA petrol, 1.4L turbo-petrol, and 1.5L oil burner. Transmission choices include - IVT, 7DCT, 6AT, and 6iMT.

Following the successful trend set by its predecessor, the new Seltos continues to be the preferred choice among customers, with a substantial 77% of total bookings dedicated to its top variants (HTX onwards). Remarkably, an impressive 47% of all bookings were made for variants equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), indicating a growing preference for cutting-edge safety and technology features among buyers.

Commenting on Seltos success, Mr. Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, "Seltos has become one of the most trusted and comfortable driving experience for new-age customers. The design and technology flaunt factor combined with the car's value proposition is hard to achieve and is a big reason behind its mega success. In response to the overwhelming demand, we have also optimised our production to keep the waiting period at a minimum so that our customers don't have to wait to get their hands on their favourite SUV."

Seltos has been a flagbearer of Kia India in the country and has sold 5.47 Lakh vehicles, both domestically and in nearly 100 export markets. Kia India launched the New Seltos on July 21, 2023, with an updated design, sportier performance, muscular exterior, futuristic cabin, and sophisticated technology. The vehicle also packs 32 features, including 15 Robust safety features (Standard across the range) and 17 ADAS Level 2 autonomous features. The Seltos also comes equipped with Dual Screen Panoramic Display, Dual Zone Fully Automatic Air Conditioner, Dual Pane Panoramic Sunroof. The booking for the new Seltos commenced on July 14, 2023.