2023 KTM 390 Adventure Launched In India At Rs 3.60 Lakh With Spoke Wheels, Adjustable Suspension

KTM India has launched the 2023 390 Adventure at a price of Rs. 3.60 Lacs (Ex-Showroom, Delhi). Fulfilling the wishes and popular demand of KTM fans for a fully adjustable suspension and spoke wheels, KTM has also splashed the 2023 KTM 390 Adventure with a vibrant Rally Orange colourway. The WP APEX suspension hardware is fully adjustable for compression, rebound and preload. This achieves that rare chemistry of tactile grip with the road and confidence-inspiring efficiency for the dirt. Damping at the front USD forks is of 30 clicks each for compression and rebound.

The rear mono-shock is adjustable by 20 clicks for a rebound while retaining 10-step preload adjustability. This enables the rider to customize their ride quality, handling, and comfort as per their individual preferences and laden weight. The bike now has tough yet light spoked wheels (19” front and 17” rear) with black anodized aluminium rims. So, unplanned meetings with roots and stones out on the trail will not bring the journey to a swift halt.

With its intelligent rider aids, the KTM 390 Adventure takes the lead in its class. The KTM 390 Adventure is loaded with tech & aids such as Motorcycle Traction Control with 3D IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit), Quickshifter+, Lean angle sensitive Cornering ABS, Riding modes (street & offroad), Offroad ABS, Ride-by-wire, and LED Headlamps. They are feathered by the 46 mm throttle body and the slipper clutch while being administered through the 5” color TFT display and intuitive handlebar switchgear.

KTM 390 Adventure X

Also, the company launched the KTM 390 Adventure X at a price tag of Rs 2.80 lakh, ex-showroom. The reduced price tag comes against a rather shorter feature list. The KTM 390 Adventure X misses out on the traction control system, cornering ABS, and quickshifter as well. The motorcycle retains the dual-channel ABS system that can be switched off for better control off the road. The company hasn’t confirmed if the 390 Adventure X will get the coloured TFT with Bluetooth connectivity or the 250’s rather simpler unit