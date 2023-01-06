2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door UNVEILED: New rendering images show SUV's real-life version - Check here

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is waiting to knock on the doors at the country’s largest carmaker’s dealership outlets. It is out in the open, testing with camouflage, and might be launched anytime soon. While recent pictures sans camo have given enough details about its design, we came across a set of rendering images on the Instagram account of Kelsonik. Now, these images are real-life renderings, and we think that they give a clear perspective of how the 5-door Jimny will look like, once unveiled. As per reports, rumours, and sources, the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is anticipated to break cover at the 2023 Auto Expo, which starts on January 11.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Design

In terms of design, the Japanese-origin SUV now certainly dons some German appeal. The major portion of the design remains unchanged. On the front, there are circular headlamps in a blacked-out grille, with a similar bumper. Over to the sides, the increment in length is apparent, and it comes courtesy of an extended wheelbase, which is assumed to be longer by 300 mm. The rear quarter glass is the new addition to the glass area. Around the tail, aesthetics remain unchanged. After all, the Jimny has a design that was liked by many, and hence, it is a better move to note fix what’s not broken.

Also read - Auto Expo 2023: All you need to know - Ticket prices, dates, timing, location and more

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Longer Wheelbase

In comparison to the outgoing model (sold internationally), the upcoming 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door will offer a host of advantages with its 300 mm longer wheelbase. Firstly, the extra set of doors will make the ingress and egress to the second bench much easier. Moreover, there will be a wider seat at the rear now, which may hold three occupants in place. The longer wheelbase will also add high-speed stability to Jimny’s driving character. Thus, making it a more capable car on the road and off the road.

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Price & Launch Date

Now, talking of the New Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door’s pricing, it is expected to have a sub-Rs 10 lakh starting price for the base-spec trim. Although, it is highly unlikely that Maruti Suzuki will sell it in a 4X2 configuration since the Jimny comes with a solid axle at the front end. The launch is likely to happen by the 2023 Auto Expo itself. In fact, the company is said to be planning to axe the 3-door model globally. Hinting at this move is the decision of pulling the plug on Jimny 3-door’s production, which was being conducted at the Maruti Suzuki plant in India.

Also read - Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki to unveil multiple cars, focus on SUVs - Jimny 5-door, Baleno Cross and more

2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door: Engine & Gearbox

What powers the 2023 Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door? The outgoing 1.5L K-Series 4-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol motor will continue to do duties. It may feature mild-hybrid tech, and the setup will be offered with two gearbox options - manual and automatic. Moreover, there will be a transfer case on board, which will help the buyers select between 2H, 4H, and 4L. Interestingly, the Jimny gets a locking centre differential, which translates to great off-roading capabilities.